Newsom signs gun control bill modeled after Texas abortion ban

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Friday signed a first-of-its-kind gun control bill that allows residents to sue gun makers and aims to crack down on "ghost guns."

Why it matters: The measure is built on the same premise as the Texas abortion law that empowers residents to sue anybody who is suspected of helping another person receive an abortion.

Details: The California bill awards individuals who sue gun makers and sellers — those who distribute illegal assault weapons, parts that can be used to build weapons, guns without serial numbers, or .50 caliber rifles — a minimum of $10,000 per weapon.

The legislation seeks to combat "ghost guns," which are untraceable firearms that are bought in pieces and assembled by the owner.

The big picture: Newsom, who is currently running for a final four-year term as governor, signed the bill a month after the Supreme Court issued a major ruling that will likely make it harder to regulate guns.

In a 6-3 decision, the court in June struck down a New York law that set a high bar for people to get conceal-carry permits.

What he's saying: "While the Supreme Court rolls back reasonable gun safety measures, California continues adding new ways to protect the lives of our kids," Newsom said in a statement released Friday.

“California will use every tool at its disposal to save lives, especially in the face of an increasingly extreme Supreme Court."

What to watch: While the Supreme Court gave preliminary approval to the Texas law, Newsom's new actions will be voided if the court ultimately rules against the Texas abortion law, AP notes.

