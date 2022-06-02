The City of Baltimore is suing ghost gun maker Polymer80, Mayor Brandon Scott announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: The lawsuit, alleges that Polymer80, one of the largest manufacturers of ghost guns in the U.S., has caused a "public health crisis" and accuses the firm of "negligence, and public nuisance, and violations of the Maryland Consumer Protection Act," per a statement from Scott's office.

The suit, filed in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, alleges that Polymer80 "intentionally undermines federal and state firearms laws by designing, manufacturing, selling and providing ghost gun kits and parts to buyers who do not undergo a background check."

The big picture: The lawsuit is similar to ones filed against Polymer80 in Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles.

Polymer80's headquarters in Dayton, Nevada, were raided by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in late 2020, but the agency has been quiet about its investigation since, Axios' Bryan McBournie notes.

By the numbers: The Baltimore mayor's office states that police figures show ghost guns "flooding" the streets represent 19% of all seized guns in the city.

"Polymer80 accounts for 91% of all seized ghost guns in Baltimore," the statement added.

What to watch: The lawsuit "requests compensatory damages for policing costs to the City of Baltimore, punitive damages and injunctive relief requiring Polymer80 to stop the flow of ghost guns into Baltimore City," according to Scott's office.