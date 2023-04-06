Denver's final election tally shows 5 runoff elections
Denver voters picked their two favorites for the runoff election in the mayor's race and put two women on the city council, a final preliminary vote tally released Thursday afternoon shows.
Driving the news: Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez and Sarah Parady won citywide, at-large seats on the council, taking 20.6% and 16.6% of the vote respectively.
- Penfield Tate, a former state lawmaker, finished in third place at 15.6%, according to the unofficial results. The at-large race does not go to a runoff.
What to watch: The mayor's race results remained unchanged with Mike Johnston and Kelly Brough advancing to the June 6 runoff as the top two vote getters at 24.5% and 20%, respectively.
- Lisa Calderón landed in third place — the same position as her 2019 bid for mayor — with 18%, 3,211 votes behind second place.
What's next: Three council races also will advance to runoff elections because no candidate received a majority of the vote.
- In west-central District 7, Flor Alvidrez topped the list with 38% and will face Nick Campion, who finished at 19.2%. Adam Estroff finished at 18.6%, just 95 votes behind.
- In the narrowly decided northeast District 8, Shontel Lewis will contest against Brad Revare after the candidates received 35.6% and 33.6%, respectively.
- In District 9, stretching from downtown to Park Hill, incumbent Candi CdeBaca finished in first place with 44.2% but didn't get enough votes to win outright. She'll face Darrell Watson, who received 43% support.
- In central Denver District 10, incumbent Chris Hinds took 35.6% and must face challenger Shannon Hoffman, who received 27%. Third place Noah Kaplan finished just behind at 25.7%.
Between the lines: A number of the progressive candidates, including Parady, CdeBaca and Hoffman, received a boost from late ballots after weak showings in the early vote.
Of note: 2,400 ballots remain uncounted, election officials said, but they are unlikely to change the result. The next results will be posted at 2pm Friday.
