Data: Denver Elections Division; Chart: John Frank/Axios

Denver voters picked their two favorites for the runoff election in the mayor's race and put two women on the city council, a final preliminary vote tally released Thursday afternoon shows.

Driving the news: Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez and Sarah Parady won citywide, at-large seats on the council, taking 20.6% and 16.6% of the vote respectively.

Penfield Tate, a former state lawmaker, finished in third place at 15.6%, according to the unofficial results. The at-large race does not go to a runoff.

What to watch: The mayor's race results remained unchanged with Mike Johnston and Kelly Brough advancing to the June 6 runoff as the top two vote getters at 24.5% and 20%, respectively.

Lisa Calderón landed in third place — the same position as her 2019 bid for mayor — with 18%, 3,211 votes behind second place.

What's next: Three council races also will advance to runoff elections because no candidate received a majority of the vote.

In west-central District 7, Flor Alvidrez topped the list with 38% and will face Nick Campion, who finished at 19.2%. Adam Estroff finished at 18.6%, just 95 votes behind.

In the narrowly decided northeast District 8, Shontel Lewis will contest against Brad Revare after the candidates received 35.6% and 33.6%, respectively.

In District 9, stretching from downtown to Park Hill, incumbent Candi CdeBaca finished in first place with 44.2% but didn't get enough votes to win outright. She'll face Darrell Watson, who received 43% support.

In central Denver District 10, incumbent Chris Hinds took 35.6% and must face challenger Shannon Hoffman, who received 27%. Third place Noah Kaplan finished just behind at 25.7%.

Between the lines: A number of the progressive candidates, including Parady, CdeBaca and Hoffman, received a boost from late ballots after weak showings in the early vote.

Of note: 2,400 ballots remain uncounted, election officials said, but they are unlikely to change the result. The next results will be posted at 2pm Friday.