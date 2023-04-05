Candi CdeBaca and Darrell Watson appear headed to overtime to determine a much-contested Denver City Council seat after neither candidate emerged with a majority in Tuesday's election.

Why it matters: The Democratic Socialists of America-backed CdeBaca is the most prominent progressive voice in Denver, and part of a progressive card of candidates looking to gain power in the city.

Driving the news: Initial election results at 10pm Tuesday showed CdeBaca trailing with 43% and compared to 46% for Watson.

A third candidate, Kwon Atlas, stood a distant third with 11%.

Be smart: The winner needs to top 50% in order to win; the top two candidates will face each other in the June 6 runoff election.

What she's saying: "If we gotta do this s*** again, we know how," CdeBaca said to a crowd of supporters at an election night party, where she also announced she's pregnant.

Catch up quick: CdeBaca's polarizing role on the city council made her the most targeted incumbent in this year's election.

The district she won four years ago is much different after reapportionment and now includes wealthy Park Hill neighborhoods in addition to her downtown base.

By the numbers: The race is the most expensive district contest in this year's election and saw dark-money groups pump thousands into super PACs.

Opponents spent more than $70,000 attacking CdeBaca — six times more than any other candidate — and $83,000 boosting Watson, campaign finance records show.

Zoom in: CdeBaca's campaign emphasized her community roots as a fifth generation Swansea resident and her push for economic and environmental justice.

Her critics highlighted her controversies and attempted to use her votes against major spending initiatives to undercut her image.

Major unions, including the firefighters, and the business community rallied behind Watson as the alternative.

What's next: The race is only expected to get more heated as it enters the next phase.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated.