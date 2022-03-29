Denver adopts final redistricting map
The Denver City Council will adopt Map D Tuesday night after months of deliberation over how to redraw council district boundaries for the next 10 years based on population shifts reflected in 2020 census data.
State of play: The map shifts a significant section of downtown from council member Candi CdeBaca's current District 9 into council member Chris Hinds' District 10. CdeBaca voted against Map D, which was co-sponsored by Hinds.
- CdeBaca's district gains North and South Park Hill from District 8, the territory of term-limited council member Chris Herndon.
- The map also moves Cherry Creek and Country Club into District 8 and East Colfax into council member Amanda Sawyer's District 5.
Yes, but: Many residents, including in the diverse neighborhood of East Colfax, have criticized the map citing displacement concerns.
What's next: The map will take effect in the city's next municipal election in April 2023.
- With the borders newly set — and at least four council members not running for re-election — more people are likely to toss their hat in the Denver City Council races.
What to watch: Some council members have expressed interest in expanding council districts from 11 to 13 to enhance neighborhood representation on the dais. The move would require a charter change, and therefore approval from voters.
- Of note: Community members, including those from the East Colfax neighborhood, are also calling on council members to establish an independent redistricting committee to ensure a fairer process.
