Denver City Council narrows down redistricting maps to two

The next decade of Denver politics has come down to two maps.

The big picture: The updated maps are meant to reflect population size changes in council districts based on the latest U.S. Census figures, which show 716,000 Denver residents as of 2020, a jump from about 600,000 in 2010.

What's happening: A Denver City Council committee on Monday moved forward Maps D and E.

Some of the most significant differences between the two drafts lie in how downtown is divided and where the North and South Park Hill neighborhoods land.

Details: Both maps increase the number of minority-majority districts to four — in districts 2, 3, 8 and 11.

Although most districts won't experience a noticeable difference in the percentage of white constituents based on either map, District 7 — currently represented by council member Jolon Clark — will see a noticeable uptick with both proposals, jumping to 62% from around half.

Map D appears to be the frontrunner, with at least seven members in support.

This map moves much of Union Station from District 9 — council member Candi CdeBaca's territory — into District 10, led by current council member Chris Hinds.

CdeBaca's district would gain North and South Park Hill from District 8, where term-limited Chris Herndon is the councilman.

It also would shuffle several other neighborhoods, including Cherry Creek and Country Club into District 8 and East Colfax into council member Amanda Sandoval's District 5.

Map E appears to have the backing of at least five council members — and that number may grow.

This map similarly shifts Denver's East Colfax neighborhood into District 8 and keeps Union Station in District 9.

The North and South Park Hill neighborhoods would move to Sandoval's district instead of CdeBaca's.

Further amendments may be introduced later this month that could bring more council members on board.

What they're saying: "We believe that neither of these maps truly address our needs or the needs of communities at risk of displacement," Brendan Greene, co-founder of the East Colfax Community Collective, tells Axios Denver.

East Colfax is a diverse neighborhood with significant displacement risks, whose advocates, including Greene, have been fighting to have the community moved into District 8 to join Northeast Park Hill and parts of Montbello.

What's next: A public hearing on each map is scheduled for March 29, before the council's final vote.

