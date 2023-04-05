Data: Denver Elections Division; Chart: John Frank/Axios

A late surge in ballots boosted Denver's progressive candidates, the latest vote tallies show, but the outcomes remain mostly the same as counting continues Thursday.

What's new: In the mayor's race, Lisa Calderón's support increased to 17.4% and she trimmed the margin needed to make the June 6 runoff election, according to vote tallies at 5pm Wednesday.

But Mike Johnston continues to lead the race with 24.5% and Kelly Brough is standing in second with 20.6%, about 4,900 votes ahead of Calderón.

The intrigue: The most significant shift came in the at-large race for city council, where Sarah Parady moved into contention to win the second open seat even after early-vote counts showed her in fourth place. She now leads third-place Penfield Tate by 1,405 votes.

Shontel Lewis and Candi CdeBaca moved into first place in their respective council district races, but both must still contend with runoff contests against Brad Revare and Darrell Watson, respectively.

In District 10, Shannon Hoffman, another member of the progressive cohort, may advance to the runoff after initially sitting in third place. She's 93 votes ahead of third-place Noah Kaplan.

What's next: About 23,000 ballots remain uncounted and Denver election officials plan to update the numbers Thursday afternoon.

Of note: Turnout among registered voters landed at 33% according to preliminary numbers, surpassing the 2015 municipal election but below the 2019 contest's 40% high mark.