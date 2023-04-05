Progressive candidates struggle in Denver on election night

Progressive political leaders weren't quite ready to concede defeat in Denver, despite lagging in preliminary results.

Driving the news: Six of the candidates — all backed by organizations like the Democratic Socialists of America's Denver chapter and the Working Families Party — were behind, according to unofficial results Tuesday night.

Mayoral candidate Lisa Calderón was in third place as of 10pm, with 14.88% of votes.

Denver City Council candidates Shontel M. Lewis, Sarah Parady, Tony Pigford and Shannon Hoffman were all trailing.

Tiffany Caudill told supporters it was unlikely she would defeat incumbent Kevin Flynn.

Why it matters: The slate made a pitch to focus on working-class residents in Denver, but it seemed it may have fallen short for voters.

The intrigue: Councilmember Candi CdeBaca — the only incumbent candidate in the group — appeared to be headed to a runoff with Darrell Watson.

If the results hold, it means leftist Democrats would lose their only voice on the council when it comes to creating and enacting city policies.

CdeBaca faced a challenge from well-financed candidates.

Zoom in: Calderón and CdeBaca were the marquee candidates in the party's slate at Town Hall Collaborative.

What they're saying: "We're willing to set ourselves on fire to make sure we warm up the world," Lewis told supporters Tuesday night.