Mayor candidate Mike Johnston hugs supporters at an election night event at the Maven Hotel in Denver. Photo: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Denver's election delivered a collective message from voters:

Homelessness and crime are major concerns, but pragmatic solutions are preferred over drastic course corrections pitched by candidates at the far reaches of the political spectrum.

Driving the news: In the mayor's race, voters advanced Mike Johnston and Kelly Brough — two safer-bet candidates with track records and well-funded campaigns — to the June 6 runoff election.

At the same time, voters were not convinced to support a cohort of progressive candidates backed by the local Democratic Socialists of America and looking to take power on the city council.

A major development plan to add 2,500-plus homes on a defunct golf course in northeast Denver through ballot measure 2O appeared too ambitious a plan with roughly 60% voting against.

What they're saying: "It was a good night for those with reputations for working in pragmatic and collaborative ways," Alan Salazar, Mayor Michael Hancock's chief of staff, told Axios Denver.

Zoom in: Two candidates on either side of the political spectrum who finished far behind the leaders in the mayor's race offered clues about voters' mindset, political strategist Eric Sondermann told us.