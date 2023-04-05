What the election tells us about Denver voters
Denver's election delivered a collective message from voters:
- Homelessness and crime are major concerns, but pragmatic solutions are preferred over drastic course corrections pitched by candidates at the far reaches of the political spectrum.
Driving the news: In the mayor's race, voters advanced Mike Johnston and Kelly Brough — two safer-bet candidates with track records and well-funded campaigns — to the June 6 runoff election.
- At the same time, voters were not convinced to support a cohort of progressive candidates backed by the local Democratic Socialists of America and looking to take power on the city council.
- A major development plan to add 2,500-plus homes on a defunct golf course in northeast Denver through ballot measure 2O appeared too ambitious a plan with roughly 60% voting against.
What they're saying: "It was a good night for those with reputations for working in pragmatic and collaborative ways," Alan Salazar, Mayor Michael Hancock's chief of staff, told Axios Denver.
Zoom in: Two candidates on either side of the political spectrum who finished far behind the leaders in the mayor's race offered clues about voters' mindset, political strategist Eric Sondermann told us.
- Lisa Calderón positioned herself on the far left as she pledged a compassionate approach to helping the city's vulnerable populations, but Sondermann said the results show progressives are "not a major constituency."
- The solid finish from Republican Andy Rougeot, who campaigned as a crime fighter, shows voters are in a "rather unsympathetic, tough-on-crime and homelessness mood."
