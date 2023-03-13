The Park Hill Golf Course in May 2018. The park was closed permanently that year. Photo: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

What happens next at the Park Hill Golf Course will depend on Referred Question 2O.

Details: Voting "yes" means you approve removing the conservation easement on the 155-acre, privately owned property, which right now only allows it to be used as a golf course, according to the city.

Voting "no" means keeping the property under the conservation easement.

Between the lines: If the conservation easement — which has been in place since 1997 — is removed, the property owners, Westside Investment Partners, can move forward with a large-scale plan to build housing, retail and open space.

Denver City Council approved rezoning the area to allow for the development.

Zoom in: There are two organized campaigns for and against the measure:

Yes for Parks and Open Spaces wants the area to remain an open space and avoid development, and argues that the conservation easement allows the land to not only be used as a golf course.

Yes on 2O says the city needs housing, and the proposed project would bring hundreds of new housing units, and create the fourth-largest park in the city.

Bottom line: This is arguably the most contentious measure on Denver's ballot, and it's there thanks to a 2021 ballot measure that mandated any decision on the conservation easement be decided by voters.