The Park Hill Golf Course in May 2018, before closing. Photo: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Park Hill Golf Course seems likely to stay put — for now.

Driving the news: Referred Measure 2O received just 40% support, well short of the majority needed to lift the current conservation easement and allow development, preliminary elections results Tuesday night show.

Why it matters: The vote leaves the future of the property in limbo, as its owners go back to the drawing table to consider a new development plan or alternatives for the 155-acre site off Colorado Boulevard.

Catch up quick: A favorable vote to lift the conservation easement would have allowed owner Westside Investment Partners to build hundreds of new homes — 25% of which needed to be considered affordable — as well as commercial space and new parks

The developer had vowed to follow two agreements with the city and community to include affordable housing and build the city's fourth-largest park on the property.

What they're saying: "The Park Hill Golf Course will forever be a case study in missed opportunities," Yes On 2O spokesperson Bill Rigler said in a statement conceding the measure had failed.

Rigler said the decision mean voters, "rejected its single best opportunity to build new affordable housing and create new public parks."

What's next: Just before the vote, the developers floated an idea to build a "Topgolf-like facility" if voters rejected their idea, but it's not clear if it's a serious proposal.