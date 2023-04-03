It's the end of the road for pickleball at Congress Park.

Driving the news: City deputy parks and rec manager Scott Gilmore tells Axios Denver the courts will close Monday following complaints from neighbors about noise levels, which testing confirmed violated Denver's noise laws.

The closure was first reported by 9News. The news station said sound levels from pickleball play passed 70 decibels in some areas; city law allows for 55 decibels.

Between the lines: Gilmore said 14 of the 18 homes on the street next to the courts had issues with the noise.

“[This]is just not acceptable and not something we can continue moving forward with,” Gilmore tells Esteban.

The big picture: Pickleball's popularity surged over the past two years, partially due to the pandemic.

The sport mixes tennis, badminton and ping-pong, and it's fairly easy to play — another major draw.

What they're saying: "We have some boisterous pickleball players… we try [to tell them], 'Hey, remember our neighbors,'" Marc Nelson, chairman of the Congress Park Pickleball Club on Facebook, told 9News.

The club has more than 1,400 members, and has started circulating a survey to get more data on the sport's popularity.

What's next: The city is looking at putting pickleball courts at Burns Park in Hilltop, and at the Northfield Athletic Complex in Central Park, Gilmore tells us.

The Congress Park courts will be converted back to tennis courts.

