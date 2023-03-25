What not to miss this spring in Denver

Now that it’s officially spring, some of our favorite Denver celebrations and events are back in full bloom.

Here are six activities you don’t want to miss:

Get festive

Rick Ross. Photo: Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

💨 April 20: Rick Ross, Waka Flocka and Fivio Foreign will headline the Mile High 4/20 Festival at Civic Center Park. Tommy Chong will host and offer a meet-and-greet with the purchase of a VIP ticket.

🕺 April 22: Cheer on dancers at Red Bull Dance Your Style Denver as they show off their skills in a crowd-judged one-on-one competition. The winner will represent Denver in the national finals in Chicago. Auditions are April 14 at the Collaboratory Complex.

🇲🇽 May 6-7: Live music, food and a parade return to Denver Civic Center for the Cinco de Mayo Festival.

🍖 May 27-28: Pass the barbecue sauce — the 5th annual Q BBQ Fest will return to Mile High Stadium for Memorial Day weekend.

🖼 May 27-28: The Denver Arts Festival in Central Park will bring together more than 150 local and national artists showcasing their hand-crafted creations. Music, food and family-friendly activities will also be on deck.

Find your favorite farmers market

Photo: Courtesy of City Park Farmers Market

Ready to make dinner with fresh, local ingredients?

What’s happening: Soon, farmers markets will be popping up tents all over town.

Shoppers have bountiful choices of what to buy from over 130 vendors who sell everything from kombucha and kimchi to pies and popsicles.

Details: Sundays from May 7-Nov. 12; 9am-1pm

This market is for the early birds. CPFM opens at 8am, serves breakfast and coffee and you can listen to live music while shopping.

Details: Saturdays from May 13-Oct. 28; 8am-1pm

Grab a new outfit with your groceries. Cherry Creek is the host of a Saturday fresh market and the Makers Marketplace.

Details: Saturdays from May 6-Nov. 4; 9am-2pm; Wednesdays from June 14-Aug. 16

Follow food trucks

Photo: Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images

It’s still chilly, but here are a few places to visit when the weather gets warmer.

Take your pick of delicious bites at these three food truck parks:

The intrigue: A spacious food truck park known for larger crowds and events, live music and its coffee shop.

Trucks: La Rue Bayou, Stick Around Skewers, Tibet’s, McDevitt Taco Supply

Open: Year-round

Year-round Address: 2775 Valmont Rd. (Boulder)

Known for: A nice outdoor lunchtime option in downtown Denver, live music each week from Your Mom’s House and the "pay as you are able" program for food trucks.

🌮 Plus: Get your fill of Latin American Cuisine at this food truck park in Aurora.

Catch a game

Sam Nicholson, midfielder of the Colorado Rapids. Photo: Jordan Jones/Getty Images

🏀 The Nuggets have five home games left in the regular season.

Remaining home games:

March 25: Milwaukee Bucks

March 27: Philadelphia 76ers

March 30: New Orleans Pelicans

April 2: Golden State Warriors

April 9: Sacramento Kings

Catch up quick: The Nuggets have already clinched their spot in the NBA playoffs, so there will be at least two more home games following the regular season.

⚾️ The Rockies open their 30th season at home vs. the Washington Nationals on April 6.

Don’t miss: $1 hot dogs on May 25 and a set of 30th-anniversary baseball cards on May 28.

🏒 The Avalanche’s last home game will be on April 13. We'll keep you posted about the playoffs — the team currently sits at #5 in the Western Conference.

Remaining home games:

March 29: Minnesota Wild

April 1: Dallas Stars

April 11: Edmonton Oilers

April 13: Winnipeg Jets

⚽️ Plus: Cheer on the Colorado Rapids. Their next three home games are against LAFC, St. Louis City and Philadelphia Union.

Rock “out”

Wiz Khalifa. Photo: Natasha Moustache/Getty Images

Turn up to live music in fresh air. Here are four music acts playing outdoors this spring.

April 12: Yeat

Genre: Hip-hop/rap

Hip-hop/rap Venue: Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Red Rocks Amphitheatre Cost: $59+

April 22: Wiz Khalifa & Joey Bada$$

Genre: Hip-hop/rap

Hip-hop/rap Venue: Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Red Rocks Amphitheatre Cost: $61+

May 11: Etana

Genre: Reggae

Reggae Venue: Levitt Pavilion

Levitt Pavilion Cost: Free

May 20: The Slackers

Genre: Reggae/soul

Reggae/soul Venue: Levitt Pavilion

Levitt Pavilion Cost: Free

Hit the trails

Photo: Courtesy of AllTrails

Lace up your running shoes and get reacquainted with the trails around the region.

If you’re looking for an easier walk, check out the Washington Park loop.

It’s a paved, 2.3-mile path that's good for walks with dogs, running, biking and bird-watching.

Three more trails to check out.