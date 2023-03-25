What not to miss this spring in Denver
Now that it’s officially spring, some of our favorite Denver celebrations and events are back in full bloom.
Here are six activities you don’t want to miss:
Get festive
💨 April 20: Rick Ross, Waka Flocka and Fivio Foreign will headline the Mile High 4/20 Festival at Civic Center Park. Tommy Chong will host and offer a meet-and-greet with the purchase of a VIP ticket.
🕺 April 22: Cheer on dancers at Red Bull Dance Your Style Denver as they show off their skills in a crowd-judged one-on-one competition. The winner will represent Denver in the national finals in Chicago. Auditions are April 14 at the Collaboratory Complex.
🇲🇽 May 6-7: Live music, food and a parade return to Denver Civic Center for the Cinco de Mayo Festival.
🍖 May 27-28: Pass the barbecue sauce — the 5th annual Q BBQ Fest will return to Mile High Stadium for Memorial Day weekend.
🖼 May 27-28: The Denver Arts Festival in Central Park will bring together more than 150 local and national artists showcasing their hand-crafted creations. Music, food and family-friendly activities will also be on deck.
Find your favorite farmers market
Ready to make dinner with fresh, local ingredients?
What’s happening: Soon, farmers markets will be popping up tents all over town.
South Pearl Street Farmers Market
- Shoppers have bountiful choices of what to buy from over 130 vendors who sell everything from kombucha and kimchi to pies and popsicles.
- Details: Sundays from May 7-Nov. 12; 9am-1pm
City Park Farmers Market
- This market is for the early birds. CPFM opens at 8am, serves breakfast and coffee and you can listen to live music while shopping.
- Details: Saturdays from May 13-Oct. 28; 8am-1pm
Cherry Creek Fresh Market
- Grab a new outfit with your groceries. Cherry Creek is the host of a Saturday fresh market and the Makers Marketplace.
- Details: Saturdays from May 6-Nov. 4; 9am-2pm; Wednesdays from June 14-Aug. 16
Follow food trucks
It’s still chilly, but here are a few places to visit when the weather gets warmer.
Take your pick of delicious bites at these three food truck parks:
The Rayback
The intrigue: A spacious food truck park known for larger crowds and events, live music and its coffee shop.
- Trucks: La Rue Bayou, Stick Around Skewers, Tibet’s, McDevitt Taco Supply
- Open: Year-round
- Address: 2775 Valmont Rd. (Boulder)
Civic Center Eats
Known for: A nice outdoor lunchtime option in downtown Denver, live music each week from Your Mom’s House and the "pay as you are able" program for food trucks.
- Open: May 17-Sept. 14
- Address: 101 W. 14th Ave.
🌮 Plus: Get your fill of Latin American Cuisine at this food truck park in Aurora.
Catch a game
🏀 The Nuggets have five home games left in the regular season.
Remaining home games:
- March 25: Milwaukee Bucks
- March 27: Philadelphia 76ers
- March 30: New Orleans Pelicans
- April 2: Golden State Warriors
- April 9: Sacramento Kings
Catch up quick: The Nuggets have already clinched their spot in the NBA playoffs, so there will be at least two more home games following the regular season.
⚾️ The Rockies open their 30th season at home vs. the Washington Nationals on April 6.
Don’t miss: $1 hot dogs on May 25 and a set of 30th-anniversary baseball cards on May 28.
🏒 The Avalanche’s last home game will be on April 13. We'll keep you posted about the playoffs — the team currently sits at #5 in the Western Conference.
Remaining home games:
- March 29: Minnesota Wild
- April 1: Dallas Stars
- April 11: Edmonton Oilers
- April 13: Winnipeg Jets
⚽️ Plus: Cheer on the Colorado Rapids. Their next three home games are against LAFC, St. Louis City and Philadelphia Union.
Rock “out”
Turn up to live music in fresh air. Here are four music acts playing outdoors this spring.
April 12: Yeat
- Genre: Hip-hop/rap
- Venue: Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- Cost: $59+
April 22: Wiz Khalifa & Joey Bada$$
- Genre: Hip-hop/rap
- Venue: Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- Cost: $61+
May 11: Etana
- Genre: Reggae
- Venue: Levitt Pavilion
- Cost: Free
May 20: The Slackers
- Genre: Reggae/soul
- Venue: Levitt Pavilion
- Cost: Free
Hit the trails
Lace up your running shoes and get reacquainted with the trails around the region.
If you’re looking for an easier walk, check out the Washington Park loop.
- It’s a paved, 2.3-mile path that's good for walks with dogs, running, biking and bird-watching.
