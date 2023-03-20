Botanic Gardens, Levitt Pavilion and City Park 2023 concert lineups
You don't need to venture to Red Rocks to see great live music in Denver this summer.
What to know: The Denver Botanic Gardens, Levitt Pavilion and City Park offer a range of outdoor concerts — many of them free.
- All three venues recently announced their 2023 summer lineups, so now's the time to get tickets.
Botanic Gardens
Details: The intimate amphitheater at the Denver Botanic Gardens in the serene gardens is a beautiful setting for a picnic and evening show. All 10 concerts start at 6:30pm. Tickets go on sale at 10am March 21.
June 20: Neko Case and Nora O’Connor
June 21: Marc Cohn & Shawn Colvin
June 26: Rising Appalachia
July 6: Santigold
July 11: Esperanza Spalding
July 17: Fitz and the Tantrums
July 24: Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Aug. 1: Andy Grammer
Aug. 2: Steep Canyon Rangers and Amythyst Kiah
Aug. 9: Ozomatli
Levitt Pavilion
Details: Levitt Pavilion in Ruby Hill Park is a nonprofit venue that offers a free concert series and brings in bigger headliners for ticketed shows to round out the season.
May 6: Fishbone (free)
May 11: Etana (free)
May 19: Son Little (free)
May 20: The Slackers (free)
May 21: Violent Femmes, performing the debut album, with Jesse Ahern
May 27: Son Rompe Pera, with Brian Lopez Trio, featuring Sergio Mendoza of Calexico and Shawn King of Devotchka (free)
June 4: Central City Opera (free)
June 15: Garbage and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, with Metric
June 17: Strange Famous Fest, featuring Sage Francis and SFR labelmates (free)
June 23: An Evening with Cake
June 25: Brazil Day featuring Ginga & Bateria (free)
July 7: The Wailing Souls (free)
July 26: Cavetown: Bittersweet Daze with mxmtoon, Ricky Montgomery and grentperez
July 30: Los Lonely Boys with Thee Sinseers, The Altons
Aug. 8: Yellowcard: Celebrating 20 Years of Ocean Avenue with Anberlin, This Wild Life and Emo Nite Brooklyn
Aug. 9: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Ziggy Marley with Mavis Staples and Robert Randolph Band
Aug. 20: Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová of The Swell Season
City Park Jazz
Details: This free concert series near the bandshell in City Park Jazz exemplifies a quintessential summer Sunday evening in Denver. It runs 6-8pm. (Here's our guide to doing it right.)
June 4: Sarah Mount and the Rushmores
June 11: Stafford Hunter and Jazz Explorations
June 18: Dotsero
June 25: Ritmo Jazz Latino
July 2: Wellington Bullings
July 9: Chris Daniels and the Kings with Freddi Gowdy
July 16: 4th Annual Brass Band Extravaganza feat. Guerrilla Fanfare and Bourbon Brass Band
July 23: Otis Taylor
July 30: TBA
Aug. 6: Lapompe
