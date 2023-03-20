You don't need to venture to Red Rocks to see great live music in Denver this summer.

What to know: The Denver Botanic Gardens, Levitt Pavilion and City Park offer a range of outdoor concerts — many of them free.

All three venues recently announced their 2023 summer lineups, so now's the time to get tickets.

Botanic Gardens

Details: The intimate amphitheater at the Denver Botanic Gardens in the serene gardens is a beautiful setting for a picnic and evening show. All 10 concerts start at 6:30pm. Tickets go on sale at 10am March 21.

June 20: Neko Case and Nora O’Connor

June 21: Marc Cohn & Shawn Colvin

June 26: Rising Appalachia

July 6: Santigold

July 11: Esperanza Spalding

July 17: Fitz and the Tantrums

July 24: Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Aug. 1: Andy Grammer

Aug. 2: Steep Canyon Rangers and Amythyst Kiah

Aug. 9: Ozomatli

Levitt Pavilion

Details: Levitt Pavilion in Ruby Hill Park is a nonprofit venue that offers a free concert series and brings in bigger headliners for ticketed shows to round out the season.

May 6: Fishbone (free)

May 11: Etana (free)

May 19: Son Little (free)

May 20: The Slackers (free)

May 21: Violent Femmes, performing the debut album, with Jesse Ahern

May 27: Son Rompe Pera, with Brian Lopez Trio, featuring Sergio Mendoza of Calexico and Shawn King of Devotchka (free)

June 4: Central City Opera (free)

June 15: Garbage and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, with Metric

June 17: Strange Famous Fest, featuring Sage Francis and SFR labelmates (free)

June 23: An Evening with Cake

June 25: Brazil Day featuring Ginga & Bateria (free)

July 7: The Wailing Souls (free)

July 26: Cavetown: Bittersweet Daze with mxmtoon, Ricky Montgomery and grentperez

July 30: Los Lonely Boys with Thee Sinseers, The Altons

Aug. 8: Yellowcard: Celebrating 20 Years of Ocean Avenue with Anberlin, This Wild Life and Emo Nite Brooklyn

Aug. 9: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Ziggy Marley with Mavis Staples and Robert Randolph Band

Aug. 20: Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová of The Swell Season

City Park Jazz

Details: This free concert series near the bandshell in City Park Jazz exemplifies a quintessential summer Sunday evening in Denver. It runs 6-8pm. (Here's our guide to doing it right.)

June 4: Sarah Mount and the Rushmores

June 11: Stafford Hunter and Jazz Explorations

June 18: Dotsero

June 25: Ritmo Jazz Latino

July 2: Wellington Bullings

July 9: Chris Daniels and the Kings with Freddi Gowdy

July 16: 4th Annual Brass Band Extravaganza feat. Guerrilla Fanfare and Bourbon Brass Band

July 23: Otis Taylor

July 30: TBA

Aug. 6: Lapompe