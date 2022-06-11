City Park Jazz in Denver: How to picnic like a pro
Denver comes together on summer Sundays at City Park.
What’s happening: Located in the heart of Denver, the park draws hundreds for City Park Jazz with free live music under the bandshell, a line of food trucks and more.
Why it matters: The weekly events have been a city summer ritual for 36 seasons.
Details: This year features mambo, brass and Latin music, along with jazz tributes.
- The music starts at 6pm every Sunday through August 7 — except July 17, when it begins at 5pm.
What you need to know: To do Jazz right, here are a few tips from longtime pros.
Do: Bring the family and friends (including well-behaved dogs), and arrive an hour early to grab the best spots in the shade of the park’s massive trees.
- The music’s biggest fans sit between the bandshell and the pavilion, while families spread out along the lake’s shoreline.
Don’t: Miss the ice cream truck or face painting.
Do: Bring your own picnic and booze — bonus points for The Post fried chicken and biscuits or a pre-made meat and cheese plate from nearby Marczyk’s grocers.
- The closest brewery is Cerebral on Colfax Avenue, a two-block walk from the park. Grab a four-pack of their house IPA Rare Trait or a crisp lager to keep you cool.
Don’t: Bring glass bottles, as they're not allowed. (Stick to box wine and aluminum cans.)
Do: Pack chairs, blankets and all sorts of games — volleyball nets, footballs, baseball gloves and Spikeball are popular.
Don’t: Leave without dropping a donation in the bucket to help support the event.
