City Park Jazz in Denver: How to picnic like a pro

John Frank
People picnic in City Park for City Park Jazz
People gather for City Park Jazz. Photo: John Frank/Axios

Denver comes together on summer Sundays at City Park.

What’s happening: Located in the heart of Denver, the park draws hundreds for City Park Jazz with free live music under the bandshell, a line of food trucks and more.

Why it matters: The weekly events have been a city summer ritual for 36 seasons.

Details: This year features mambo, brass and Latin music, along with jazz tributes.

  • The music starts at 6pm every Sunday through August 7 — except July 17, when it begins at 5pm.

What you need to know: To do Jazz right, here are a few tips from longtime pros.

Do: Bring the family and friends (including well-behaved dogs), and arrive an hour early to grab the best spots in the shade of the park’s massive trees.

  • The music’s biggest fans sit between the bandshell and the pavilion, while families spread out along the lake’s shoreline.

Don’t: Miss the ice cream truck or face painting.

Do: Bring your own picnic and booze — bonus points for The Post fried chicken and biscuits or a pre-made meat and cheese plate from nearby Marczyk’s grocers.

  • The closest brewery is Cerebral on Colfax Avenue, a two-block walk from the park. Grab a four-pack of their house IPA Rare Trait or a crisp lager to keep you cool.

Don’t: Bring glass bottles, as they're not allowed. (Stick to box wine and aluminum cans.)

Do: Pack chairs, blankets and all sorts of games — volleyball nets, footballs, baseball gloves and Spikeball are popular.

Don’t: Leave without dropping a donation in the bucket to help support the event.

