Denver comes together on summer Sundays at City Park.

What’s happening: Located in the heart of Denver, the park draws hundreds for City Park Jazz with free live music under the bandshell, a line of food trucks and more.

Why it matters: The weekly events have been a city summer ritual for 36 seasons.

Details: This year features mambo, brass and Latin music, along with jazz tributes.

The music starts at 6pm every Sunday through August 7 — except July 17, when it begins at 5pm.

What you need to know: To do Jazz right, here are a few tips from longtime pros.

Do: Bring the family and friends (including well-behaved dogs), and arrive an hour early to grab the best spots in the shade of the park’s massive trees.

The music’s biggest fans sit between the bandshell and the pavilion, while families spread out along the lake’s shoreline.

Don’t: Miss the ice cream truck or face painting.

Do: Bring your own picnic and booze — bonus points for The Post fried chicken and biscuits or a pre-made meat and cheese plate from nearby Marczyk’s grocers.

The closest brewery is Cerebral on Colfax Avenue, a two-block walk from the park. Grab a four-pack of their house IPA Rare Trait or a crisp lager to keep you cool.

Don’t: Bring glass bottles, as they're not allowed. (Stick to box wine and aluminum cans.)

Do: Pack chairs, blankets and all sorts of games — volleyball nets, footballs, baseball gloves and Spikeball are popular.

Don’t: Leave without dropping a donation in the bucket to help support the event.