Denver Broncos in disarray as fans and team turn on Russell Wilson
An on-field outburst from a frustrated defense. Quarterback Russell Wilson considered one of the "worst" trades in franchise history.
- Fans trashing the team and coach Nathaniel Hackett. And public pressure on the Denver team's new billionaire owners to reverse course.
State of play: This is the current state of the Denver Broncos — a team in disarray after their worst loss of the season and a dismal 3-8 record that is among the worst in the NFL.
The backstory: Broncos Country didn't expect to land at the bottom after trading for a $245 million quarterback — though Wilson has seemed more focused off-field than on it, as we wrote at the start of the season.
- In fact, this season was touted as the start of a new winning era.
What's next: The Broncos travel to play the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens at 11am Sunday.
