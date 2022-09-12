Russell Wilson's debut game as a Denver Bronco is as scripted as his life.

The $245-million quarterback takes the field in prime time Monday night to face his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, in what's billed as the start of a new, winning era for the state's most notable sports franchise.

Why it matters: Wilson, 33, is the new face of Denver. A Super Bowl champion, philanthropist and businessman whose fortunes are intertwined with the city's future.

The intrigue: Ever since the Broncos signed the QB in March, he's put on a charm offensive in his new city.

A day before being introduced in Denver, he visited Children's Hospital in Aurora with his second wife, entertainer Ciara, to read from their new children's book.

He threw out the first pitch of the season at Coors Field, and said it was always his dream to play in Denver after the Rockies drafted him in 2010.

He opened the fourth location of his retail store, The House of LR&C in Park Meadows mall, where his family's sustainable-sourced fashion brands line the walls.

Between the lines: Wilson's brand is seemingly as important to him as winning on the field.

Yes, but: Whether it's a veneer or real is one of the most often debated aspects in coverage of Denver's new superstar.

His stock took significant hits before he joined the Broncos. He made a "dangerous" claim that a water company he repped saved him from getting concussions. He drew criticism for rewriting history in a graduation speech. And he emerged as "a divisive figure" in the locker room.

Even associates wanted him exposed. For instance, he professed transparency, but made guests sign nondisclosure agreements to enter his box at Seattle Mariners baseball games.

His team even tried to trade him in 2018, a year after the internal drama became public. And just before his relocation this year, Wilson went on a "scorched earth campaign" trashing his former teammates.

The bottom line: The Broncos offer Wilson an opportunity for a new start, but if he doesn't win, this year his outlook in Denver may crumble under the pressure.