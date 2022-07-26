24 mins ago - News

Ciara and Russell Wilson debut retail store in metro Denver area

Alayna Alvarez
Ciara and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson at the grand opening of The House of LR&C on Monday night. Photo: Alayna Alvarez/Axios

A bright and bold boutique backed by R&B hit singer Ciara and Denver Broncos new quarterback Russell Wilson is now open on the first floor of Lone Tree's Park Meadows mall.

  • The store — its fourth brick-and-mortar location — is headed by Christine Day, former CEO of Lululemon.

What they're saying: "We didn't want to just build this fashion house just to make really good clothes," Wilson said at the grand opening Monday night. "What we really wanted to do is have an impact," adding that 3% of profits go to a charity for children.

  • "This is an ... exciting chapter in our lives and our journey, and it just couldn't be any more amazing and sweeter to have all of you guys here with us on this great journey," Ciara said, after cheering, "Heeey, go Broncos, that's right."
