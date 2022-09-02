Denver Broncos' Russell Wilson got paid

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos agreed to a five-year, $245 million extension on Thursday.

Why it matters: It's one of the most lucrative contracts in NFL history.

The total value ($245 million) ranks third behind Patrick Mahomes ($450 million) and Josh Allen ($258 million).

His guaranteed money ($165 million) also ranks third behind Deshaun Watson ($230 million) and Kyler Murray ($189.5 million).

The average annual value ($49 million) is second only to Aaron Rodgers ($50.3 million).

Between the lines: With two years still left on his current deal, Wilson's under contract in Denver for the next seven seasons. Such stability should do wonders for a team that hasn't made the playoffs since 2015, in large part due to their revolving door of sub-par QBs.