13 mins ago - Sports
Denver Broncos' Russell Wilson got paid
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos agreed to a five-year, $245 million extension on Thursday.
Why it matters: It's one of the most lucrative contracts in NFL history.
- The total value ($245 million) ranks third behind Patrick Mahomes ($450 million) and Josh Allen ($258 million).
- His guaranteed money ($165 million) also ranks third behind Deshaun Watson ($230 million) and Kyler Murray ($189.5 million).
- The average annual value ($49 million) is second only to Aaron Rodgers ($50.3 million).
Between the lines: With two years still left on his current deal, Wilson's under contract in Denver for the next seven seasons. Such stability should do wonders for a team that hasn't made the playoffs since 2015, in large part due to their revolving door of sub-par QBs.
- Broncos starting QBs since 2016: Trevor Siemian (24 games), Drew Lock (21), Case Keenum (16), Teddy Bridgewater (14), Joe Flacco (8), Brock Osweiler (4), Paxton Lynch (4), Brandon Allen (3), Jeff Driskel (1), Brett Rypien (1), Kendall Hinton (1).