Denver homebuyers are getting richer and driving up home prices

Data: Redfin analysis of HMDA data; Chart: Kavya Beheraj and Skye Witley/Axios

Denver homebuyers make more money than they did pre-pandemic.

Yes, but: It's still not enough to cover the rise in home prices over the last two years.

By the numbers: Denver posted the 36th-largest increase in homebuyer incomes in the nation between 2019 and 2021, according to a Redfin analysis of mortgage data in the country's largest metros.

The median homebuyer income in Denver was up 8% from 2019. But the median home price in the Mile High City grew by nearly a third during that time, Redfin reported. That's versus 29% nationally.

What's happening: Since the start of the COVID pandemic, Denver has become a magnet for white-collar workers — suddenly free to work from home — to relocate from pricey job centers, like California, and leverage their higher salaries to buy cheaper homes.

The influx of out-of-towners puts Denver in the top 10 cities nationally where the purchasing power of outsiders outpaces that of existing residents — a factor that's significantly driving up home prices and critically limiting housing supply.

The big picture: All those remote workers made previously inexpensive areas across the country much less affordable, Axios Markets' Emily Peck reports.

In these "pandemic boomtowns," homebuyer incomes soared over the past two years — and home prices went up right along with them, per Redfin's analysis.

What's next: These bubbles aren't busting, per se, but they're slowing down as more costly mortgage rates, coupled with higher prices, crush demand.