How much Denver homebuyers overpaid and why it may hurt

The pandemic inflated metro Denver housing prices by 38.5% above the trend line, making the local market the most overpriced it's been in three decades, a new analysis finds.

Why it matters: The steep cost of houses is making homeownership less attainable, and current owners are facing a "reckoning" when it comes to declining home values, experts say.

By the numbers: The expected average home value for Denver stood at $461,734 in April, but the average actual sales price was $639,316, economists at two Florida universities say.

Colorado Springs is even worse, with home prices at 45.9% over actual value — ranking the city the 23rd most inflated metro area in the U.S.

The big picture: Colorado's market is not as skewed as others across the nation, compared to past pricing trends. In 15 metro areas, home prices are inflated by 50% or more.

Context: Even when the housing bubble burst in 2008, overpricing only reached 20% in the Denver area.

In the following downturn, average sale prices didn't recover to match expected values until 2016.

Since, home buyers paid a premium beyond the house's expected value, especially amid the pandemic.

What's next: "I just don't think Denver will crash like before. You have too many people moving in and limited inventory," researcher Ken Johnson at Florida Atlantic University said in an interview.

Still, he added, "there's going to be pain to go around for everybody [as home values drop]. Or you're going to have this prolonged period of unaffordable housing in terms of rents and ownership."

