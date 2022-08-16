The group tasked with finding Denver's next independent monitor says a candidate should be selected by mid-November, after a nearly two-year gap.

Driving the news: The Citizen Oversight Board, a nine-member group responsible for appointing the monitor, announced Aug. 5 that it was again accepting applications for the position.

The previous three finalists were not the right fit for the city, the board claimed.

Why it matters: The monitor serves as the city's top law enforcement watchdog, overseeing complaints made about the fire, police and sheriff's departments.

The position has been vacant for over a year, though Gregg Crittenden has served as interim director after previously working as senior deputy monitor.

Other duties include monitoring investigations into officer shootings and in-custody deaths, and making recommendations about findings and discipline related to complaints.

Context: Former independent monitor Nick Mitchell left in January 2021 to oversee Los Angeles County jails, and the office hasn't had a permanent director while the police department has faced major controversies.

A federal trial in March which ruled against the Denver police department's violent response during the 2020 George Floyd protests underscored the significance of the monitor's role.

State of play: Oversight board chair Julia Richman told Axios Denver that the job will be listed for at least a month. "We want to strike this balance of moving quickly but also have the right community input into the process," she said.

A screening committee will vet candidates in September, before the public gets a chance to meet finalists in October.

If things go as planned, Richman said the group will name the next independent monitor by mid-November, adding that a strong candidate will need to understand things like jail management, police work, community engagement and city politics.

Yes, but: Richman said setbacks are expected when hiring for such a specialized role, adding that Mitchell was selected during the second round of that hiring process.

Between the lines: The board issued a statement responding to the July 17 police shooting that left six bystanders wounded after police shot at a man whom officers said pointed a handgun at them.

"There is no circumstance where someone is having a nice night out and [is] shot by police," Richman said, adding the board chose to release the statement to let the public know it continues to advocate for the community's needs.

Denver police told Axios Denver on Monday that they had no updates on the incident.

What they're saying: "I don't think it should take this long to find someone. I'm frustrated," said Robert Davis, project coordinator for a task force that made policy change recommendations for local police.