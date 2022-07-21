25 mins ago - News
How to beat the heat in Denver
A devilish heat dome has engulfed much of the country, and Colorado is feeling the burn.
Driving the news: The heat wave is pushing cities nationwide to protect people from sweltering, often life-threatening conditions, Axios Local reports.
- Denver leaders opened free cooling stations at recreation centers this week, and are encouraging residents to escape the heat inside public libraries.
Why it matters: Extreme temperatures not only take a toll on the environment, but also your health.
Here are a few more tips from the city to stay cool:
- Limit outdoor activity and stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. AC is the best way to protect against heat-related illness.
- Drink more water than usual, and don’t wait until you’re thirsty.
- Take chilled showers or baths to cool down. Fans don't prevent heat-related illness.
- Avoid cooking on stovetops or in an oven to keep your home's temperature low.
- Avoid alcohol or beverages that contain caffeine.
Our thought bubble: You can always hit up a public pool, reserve a private pool, rent a boat or go camping by the water.
