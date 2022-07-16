6 pristine waterfront campsites on private land in Colorado

If you're tired of competing for campgrounds in Colorado's packed parks, we're here to help.

Details: Hipcamp is a San Francisco-based platform founded in 2013 that dubs itself the country's largest provider of outdoor stays.

The company has unlocked more than 4 million acres of private land nationwide, and they've seen skyrocketing demand since the start of the pandemic.

How it works: It's a lot like Airbnb.

Private landowners can list their property as a way to help fund the conservation of undeveloped land.

Outdoor camping experiences range from tents and RV parks to cabins, treehouses and "glamping." And Hipcamp policies ensure most properties are at least 2 acres and have ample space.

What they're saying: "Hipcamp's mission is to get more people outside, and we do that by connecting campers, glampers, and RVers to private landowners to easily list, discover, and book unique outdoor experiences," spokesperson Lydia Davey Crosby told Axios Denver.

"Each time a camper books through Hipcamp, they're helping rural communities create jobs, protect habitat, and keep working lands working," she added.

Zoom in: Hipcamp lists more than 1,200 private campsites in Colorado. Prices range from $5 to $450 a night.

With scorching temperatures in the forecast, we rounded up six waterfront campsites near Denver to help you beat the heat.

Paradise at Ponder Acres. Photo courtesy of Hipcamp

This quaint 20-acre property in Lyons is nestled near a stream and boasts gorgeous views of the Rocky Mountains. The campsite, which allows one tent, also has access to a private bathroom and fridge.

Creekside Paradise. Photo courtesy of Hipcamp

This four-site, 42-acre area between Boulder, Nederland, and Rocky Mountain National Park offers close access to a beautiful creek, and is packed with hiking and mountain biking trails.

Summit's Camp. Photo courtesy of Hipcamp

Tucked on the side of a campsite with unbeatable views of Colorado's Collegiate Peaks, this 6-acre site allows one tent or RV, and puts campers up close to the Tarryall and Antero reservoirs.

Monument Creek Glamping. Photo courtesy of Hipcamp

Just minutes from Colorado Springs, enjoy safari-style tents furnished like master bedrooms on this 7-acre property that fits five campsites. Tents sit next to a beautiful flowing creek that's perfect for swimming after a hike.

Buckhorn Cliffs. Photo courtesy of Hipcamp

This one-site, 42-acre property near Loveland boasts towering rock formation cliffs, along with access to a secluded private creek with waterfalls, a swimming hole, a covered kitchen pavilion and a hot tub. The property does not allow dogs due to cattle onsite.

Ohana Mountain Ranch. Photo courtesy of Hipcamp