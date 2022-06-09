3 private pools to rent near Denver starting at $48 an hour
Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing app Swimply.
How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.
- The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which is now betting the market for opening private homes to leisure activities extends beyond shutdowns.
1. Enchanted Pool
Kick back in this resort-like getaway, featuring lounge chairs, a slide and many pool floats.
Location: Denver
Cost: $49.50-$55 per hour for up to five guests ($10 per hour, per guest after five guests).
Number of guests: Up to 20
2. SplashFork
Bring a group and enjoy this heated pool with mountain views, a grill and lots of space for yard games.
Location: Aurora
Cost: $48-$60 per hour for up to five guests ($5 per hour, per guest after five guests).
Number of guests: Up to 50
3. Resort-style pool with scenic views
This luxe oasis in southeast Denver is private and great for entertaining.
Location: Foxfield
Cost: $80.75-$95 per hour for up to five guests ($12 per hour, per guest after five guests).
Number of guests: Up to 25
