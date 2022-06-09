8 hours ago - Business

3 private pools to rent near Denver starting at $48 an hour

Sami Sparber
backyard pool with lots of pink floaties
SplashFork in Aurora. Photo courtesy of Swimply

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing app Swimply.

How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.

  • The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which is now betting the market for opening private homes to leisure activities extends beyond shutdowns.
1. Enchanted Pool

Kick back in this resort-like getaway, featuring lounge chairs, a slide and many pool floats.

Location: Denver

Cost: $49.50-$55 per hour for up to five guests ($10 per hour, per guest after five guests).

Number of guests: Up to 20

backyard hot tub and pool
Photo courtesy of Swimply
2. SplashFork

Bring a group and enjoy this heated pool with mountain views, a grill and lots of space for yard games.

Location: Aurora

Cost: $48-$60 per hour for up to five guests ($5 per hour, per guest after five guests).

Number of guests: Up to 50

backyard pool
Photo courtesy of Swimply
3. Resort-style pool with scenic views

This luxe oasis in southeast Denver is private and great for entertaining.

Location: Foxfield

Cost: $80.75-$95 per hour for up to five guests ($12 per hour, per guest after five guests).

Number of guests: Up to 25

backyard pool with floats and chairs
Photo courtesy of Swimply
