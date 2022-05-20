The latest COVID wave is accelerating in Colorado and across the U.S.

Threat level: Public health officials say the uptick won't end anytime soon. The state's modeling predicts a peak in mid-June, the Denver Post reports.

The cases are driven by a trio of Omicron variants, the most dominant being BA.2, state data shows.

"All of our data shows an increase in transmission," state epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy says. "Our health care providers and our health care facilities could see some stress in the coming weeks."

The big picture: The new case counts are increasing concern among Americans, but not changing public behaviors, with one in three Americans now saying the pandemic is over, according to the latest installment of the Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

"If anything, behaviors are moving in the other direction," Ipsos pollster and senior vice president Chris Jackson told Axios.

Be smart: The CDC is encouraging people to wear masks in public indoor settings.