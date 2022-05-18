Axios-Ipsos poll: 1 in 3 say the pandemic's over

Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

One in three Americans now says the pandemic is over — despite rising cases and hospitalizations — according to the latest installment of the Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

The big picture: Respondents are more concerned about spreading COVID-19 to others or being inconvenienced by restrictions than getting sick or dying.

And political affiliation is driving the thinking about how much the federal government should keep spending on the virus.

40% of those surveyed said they're already had COVID.

What they're saying: "There appears to be a relatively small amount of Americans who are feeling any personal sense of risk," said Ipsos pollster and senior vice president Chris Jackson.

"Politically, it really demonstrates the ongoing divisions in society about the pandemic and its aftermath."

By the numbers: Overall, 31% of respondents said they believe the pandemic is over, while 69% disagree.

59% of Republicans say it's over, compared to just 27% of independents and 10% of Democrats.

55% of unvaccinated Americans said it's over, compared to just 22% of vaccinated people.

38% of white respondents, 27% of Hispanic respondents and 10% of Black respondents said it's over.

The intrigue: Americans' top COVID concern at the moment is inadvertently spreading it to others at higher risk of serious illness. That's true for 32% of respondents overall — with little difference by political affiliation.

It's also true for 38% of Americans under 30 and ages 50-64.

The concern is shared by 35% of vaccinated people, but only 22% of unvaccinated people. The top concern among the unvaccinated is dealing with restrictions such as vaccines or mask requirements.

Hospitalization remains the top concern for Americans 65 and older.

When it comes to federal spending on COVID, 33% say it's too much, 31% say it's not enough and 35% say it's the right amount.

63% of Republicans say it's too much, compared with 28% of independents and 14% of Democrats.

42% of Democrats, 33% of independents and 15% of Republicans say it's not enough.

Between the lines: Since last month, as cases have been rising, the survey found a slight softening in support for federal, state and local governments lifting all restrictions — now 51%, down from 59%.

What we're watching: In two new questions to the survey, 62% of respondents say they support the idea of local news broadcasts reporting daily on COVID rates in their area — and 57% support the idea of a the federal government funding a single national COVID monitoring system.

These numbers suggest majorities of Americans want to stay informed about the data around the virus, even if they aren't inclined to modify their behaviors any longer.

Methodology: This Axios/Ipsos Poll was conducted May 13-16 by Ipsos' KnowledgePanel®. This poll is based on a nationally representative probability sample of 982 general population adults age 18 or older.