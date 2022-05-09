What to watch at the Colorado Capitol in the final legislative week

More than a hundred bills are pending at the Capitol as the General Assembly enters the final three days of the legislative session.

What they're saying: "It will be a race to the finish," Senate Majority Leader Dominic Moreno (D-Commerce City) says.

Why it matters: The midnight Wednesday deadline will force legislators to abandon dozens of bills and make deals on other policy priorities.

What to watch: Here's a list of major legislation still left on the table: