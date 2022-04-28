Colorado to keep unemployment benefits expansion post-recession

Colorado will make it easier to claim jobless benefits and pay down roughly half of its unemployment debt, all with an eye to the next recession.

Why it matters: The pandemic depleted the state's unemployment insurance account in five months and the state now owes the federal government more than $1 billion.

$11 million in interest is due by October with Colorado employers on the hook for an additional $270 million in payments next year.

What to know: A bill introduced Wednesday would send $600 million the state received in federal relief dollars back to the U.S. Treasury to pay down the unemployment debt.

Colorado currently provides up to $700 a week for 26 weeks to claimants.

Other provisions preserve the state's expansion of the pandemic-era fiscal safety net by:

Giving people living in the country illegally jobless benefits if their employers pay into the system.

Eliminating the one-week waiting period to receive benefits when the fund is at a certain solvency level.

Allowing unemployed workers to get part-time jobs and earn up to 50% of their salary before seeing benefit reductions.

Studying additional payments to caregivers of dependents.

What they're saying: "In the future — for the next recession — Colorado is going to be a much better place," Sen. Chris Hanson, a Denver Democrat and bill sponsor, told us.

Between the lines: The legislation is one of the most-watched issues this session, but it came together just two weeks before adjournment because of back-and-forth negotiations between liberal organizations that wanted to expand the system and business groups that didn't want their members to pay the whole tab.

In the deal, employers received continuity for future payments and will be able to avoid paying multiple surcharges.

The other side: Republican state Sen. Bob Rankin, a budget writer from Carbondale, signed on as a co-sponsor, but the bill won't draw universal support.