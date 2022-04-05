Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A little-known fact in Colorado: It's actually legal to text and drive.

State of play: A 2017 law that increased fines for texting behind the wheel added a loophole that makes the act illegal only if done in "a careless or imprudent manner."

Most law enforcement officers will say all texting while driving is careless, but prosecutors reluctantly acknowledged the weaker standard when the law passed.

What's new: Colorado lawmakers will consider legislation Tuesday to eliminate the existing loophole by making it illegal in most instances to use a cellphone while driving.

The measure allows adults to use hands-free devices and exempts calls made related to public safety.

Of note: A similar bill failed in the prior legislative session because of concerns about people of color being targeted by law enforcement.

But bill sponsors added language this year requiring tracking of demographic data in the hopes of assuaging opponents.

What they're saying: "Our current standard is not adequate. That's why the bill is so badly needed," bill sponsor Sen. Chris Hansen (D-Denver) tells Axios.

By the numbers: Advocates for the bill, including AAA Colorado and a bicyclists group, point to statistics showing a record 672 people died on state roadways, the highest number since 2002.

An average of 42 crashes happen every day in Colorado due to distracted driving, advocates said.

The big picture: 24 states currently prohibit all drivers from using hand-held cellphones, according to the Denver-based National Conference of State Legislatures, a bipartisan organization.