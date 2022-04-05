Colorado bill attempts to close texting while driving loophole
A little-known fact in Colorado: It's actually legal to text and drive.
State of play: A 2017 law that increased fines for texting behind the wheel added a loophole that makes the act illegal only if done in "a careless or imprudent manner."
- Most law enforcement officers will say all texting while driving is careless, but prosecutors reluctantly acknowledged the weaker standard when the law passed.
What's new: Colorado lawmakers will consider legislation Tuesday to eliminate the existing loophole by making it illegal in most instances to use a cellphone while driving.
- The measure allows adults to use hands-free devices and exempts calls made related to public safety.
Of note: A similar bill failed in the prior legislative session because of concerns about people of color being targeted by law enforcement.
- But bill sponsors added language this year requiring tracking of demographic data in the hopes of assuaging opponents.
What they're saying: "Our current standard is not adequate. That's why the bill is so badly needed," bill sponsor Sen. Chris Hansen (D-Denver) tells Axios.
By the numbers: Advocates for the bill, including AAA Colorado and a bicyclists group, point to statistics showing a record 672 people died on state roadways, the highest number since 2002.
- An average of 42 crashes happen every day in Colorado due to distracted driving, advocates said.
The big picture: 24 states currently prohibit all drivers from using hand-held cellphones, according to the Denver-based National Conference of State Legislatures, a bipartisan organization.
