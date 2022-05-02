An eleventh-hour compromise between Gov. Jared Polis and a powerful business organization would extend existing property tax breaks and further trim rates.

The forthcoming legislation will arrive in the final days of the lawmaking session after months of messy negotiations.

If successful, it would lead to a truce that keeps referendums off this year's ballot.

Why it matters: Property taxes are a potent political issue this election year as residential and commercial tax bills spike with increases in valuations.

What to know: Under the terms of the deal announced Monday, the residential assessment rate in 2023 would drop to 6.77% from the current temporary rate of 6.95% set in a 2021 law. In 2024, the residential rate would be 6.9%, down from 7.15%.

In addition, the first $10,000 in taxable value would be exempt.

The governor said the average property owner would save about $260 a year, the Colorado Sun reports.

What they're saying: The leaders of business-backed Colorado Concern and a conservative organization say if the legislation is approved they will stand down on pursuing their separate ballot initiatives to lower property taxes.

The commercial assessment rate would fall to 27.9% in 2023, down from the current temporary rate of 29%

Yes, but: The leaders of the state teacher's union and the liberal United for a New Economy — two groups that align with state Democrats — say the governor is taking the wrong approach because the measure would benefit the wealthy property owners more than others.

They accused Polis of working behind closed doors on "fiscally irresponsible (and) inequitable property tax cuts," noting it would leave less money for education.

Of note: To reduce the $700 million loss of revenue for schools, the legislation will send them roughly $200 million in discretionary dollars. It also diverts $200 million in anticipated refunds under the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights.