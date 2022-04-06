Stop us if you've heard this one before: Colorado leaders agree something needs to be done, but they can't agree on the what or the how.

What's new: The issue is property taxes.

Lawmakers and advocates acknowledged they are at an impasse on how to address an issue with billion-dollar consequences.

"What you're seeing is a population of ideas to fill this vacuum, and I think it's a mess," said Bell Policy Center's Scott Wasserman.

Why it matters: Residential and commercial tax bills are rising exponentially with corresponding increases in housing valuations, generating concerns about affordability and gentrification.

But any change would likely affect funding for schools, fire districts and local government initiatives — the programs most visible from our own front yards.

State of play: The debate is headed toward the November election for the third straight year, as outside organizations seek to remedy what the Democratic-led state Legislature is unable to resolve.

The potential ballot measures include:

A 3% limit to property valuation increases backed by Colorado Concern, a prominent business-backed advocacy organization.

A 2% annual cap on property tax hikes pushed by conservatives activists.

A special tax for luxury homes and big businesses put forward by the liberal Bell Policy Center.

Between the lines: Colorado lawmakers are attempting a grand compromise — or at least a temporary one — to prevent a collision of conflicting measures.

The $36.4 billion state budget being debated sets aside $200 million, which could be used to extend existing property tax breaks or create new ones.

Our quick take: In eight years of tracking this issue, I've never seen such a cluster or lack of direction on a major issue at this point in an election year.

What to watch: With the session entering its final weeks, legislative leaders still have no idea what will take shape.