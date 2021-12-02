Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Omicron variant found in Colorado woman who traveled to Africa

The Omicron variant is in Colorado.

What we know: An Arapahoe County woman who traveled throughout southern Africa on vacation and returned late last week has Colorado's first confirmed case of the latest COVID-19 variant, officials said Thursday.

The woman was vaccinated but had not received a booster shot. She also wore a face mask during her travels, officials said, and is quarantining.

She developed mild symptoms after returning home and no cases of community transmission are anticipated.

What they're saying: "This was expected news," Gov. Jared Polis said at a briefing announcing the local Omicron discovery.

"Any variant that is so prevalent in the world as the Omicron variant is, we knew it wasn't a matter of if, it was a matter of when it was identified in Colorado."

What we don't know: Whether to panic.

Public health experts are trying to determine whether the variant is more transmissible than others, causes more serious illness and can evade vaccine immunity.

Between the lines: The positive test was flagged by Tri-County public health officials given the woman's travel history and genome sequenced by the state.

Colorado sequences about 15% of all positive COVID tests, one of the highest rates in the country, and the state also monitors wastewater for community detection.

The big picture: The Colorado case marks the third-known instance of the Omicron variant in the United States and comes only one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the first in California. A second was reported earlier Thursday in Minnesota.

The bottom line: The arrival of the new variant may represent a setback in Colorado's efforts to quash the virus.