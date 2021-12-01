Parsing what we do and don’t know about Omicron

The first case of Omicron variant COVID-19 has been detected in the U.S. just one week after the variant was first reported to the World Health Organization. Concern about the variant has led to global action including travel restrictions, but there are still a lot of unknowns, like whether it causes more severe illness or evades the protections afforded by vaccination.

Axios Re:Cap host Erica Pandey examines what we know, what we don’t know and what to expect in the coming weeks with former CDC acting director and president and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Richard Besser.