Parsing what we do and don’t know about Omicron

The first case of Omicron variant COVID-19 has been detected in the U.S. just one week after the variant was first reported to the World Health Organization. Concern about the variant has led to global action including travel restrictions, but there are still a lot of unknowns, like whether it causes more severe illness or evades the protections afforded by vaccination. 

Axios Re:Cap host Erica Pandey examines what we know, what we don’t know and what to expect in the coming weeks with former CDC acting director and president and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Richard Besser.

Go deeper

Mike D'Onofrio
Nov 30, 2021 - Axios Philadelphia

Philadelphia monitors new Omicron variant

Illustration: Rae Cook/Axios

Omicron, the new COVID-19 variant, has not been detected in Philadelphia as of Monday, a city health department spokesperson told Axios.

Driving the news: The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is monitoring the variant and working with federal health officials to learn more about what to expect, spokesperson James Garrow said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Rebecca FalconerLaurin-Whitney Gottbrath
Updated 8 hours ago - Health

Omicron variant detected in more countries

The Galeao International airport in Rio de Janeiro, Brazi. Photo: Mauro Pimentel/AFP via Getty Images

Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and South Korea on Wednesday became the latest countries to report cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. They followed similar announcements made in Brazil and Japan on Tuesday.

Why it matters: The arrival of the "variant of concern" in more countries underscores the difficulties governments are facing as they seek to reopen economies stalled by nearly two years of pandemic restrictions in the era of global air travel.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Paige Hopkins
10 hours ago - Axios Washington D.C.

DMV officials prepare for COVID-19 Omicron variant

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

DMV officials are already responding to the new COVID-19 Omicron variant.

What's happening: Though the variant hasn't yet been identified in the U.S., health officials are already implementing safety measures to prevent its spread.

Go deeper (1 min. read)

