Rows of fresh produce for sale at the Franklin Park Conservatory farmers market, which kicked off its season Wednesday. Photo: Courtesy of the conservatory

Get ready to pick the perfect produce. As of this weekend, all the major farmers markets in the area are open for the summer season, and the 10-day forecast indicates mostly sunny weather ahead. Why it matters: Our more than a dozen markets make it easier to support local farmers, eat healthier and connect with our communities.

Plus: Many offer live entertainment, food trucks and other items made by local artisans.

What we're watching: One of Columbus' most prominent markets, typically outside the Downtown North Market, remains temporarily closed this year due to ongoing construction on the Merchant Building.

A new outdoor plaza for markets is part of the project, slated to open in 2026.

Yes, but: In the meantime, use the downtime to check out a new location on this list from Experience Columbus.

Some local favorites:

🏙️ Pearl Market

11am-2pm Tuesdays, Gay and Pearl streets. Through Oct. 8.

Same time Thursdays at the Columbus Commons, alongside the Food Truck Food Court. Through Oct. 10.

Perfect for a downtown lunch hour!

🌱 Franklin Park Conservatory

3:30-6:30pm Wednesdays, Wells Barn parking lot, 1777 E. Broad St., through Sept. 11.

Kids can earn "veggie bucks" to spend at the market through a Veggie Champs program that encourages them to try new foods.

🏆 Worthington

8am-noon Saturdays, Old Worthington, May-October.

The massive year-round market was voted the nation's best in USA Today's 10Best contest.

It's inside 7277 N. High St. during colder months.

🧑‍🌾 Clintonville

9am-noon Saturdays, 3535 N. High St. Through Nov. 23.

A popular option with over 50 producers, live entertainment and rotating food trucks.

🚚 Bonus idea: If you can't make it, order a delivery from Local Matters' Veggie Van, which ships affordable fruits, vegetables, pantry staples and meal kits for free if you spend $10.