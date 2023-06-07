Ask Axios: Why are they digging at North Market?

Share on email (opens in new window)

Rick S. asks: There is an expansion going on at North Market, which apparently involves building on top of the existing surface parking lot.

[Somebody told me] the construction effort unearthed graves … have you heard any of this?

Catch up quick: That's correct. For the past few months, archeologists have been unearthing the remains of the North Graveyard, which dates back to the 1800s.

A sewer line project in 2001 first revealed there were bodies still buried underground, so developers knew excavation would be necessary before the construction on the Merchant Building started, WOSU reports.

What's next: The recovered remains will be studied and laid to rest at Greenlawn Cemetery.

The lot, meanwhile, will be the site of a massive 31-story tower including apartments, office space, a hotel and an 18,000-square-foot expansion to the iconic North Market. Its anticipated opening is early 2026.

The latest: Construction is expected to begin later this summer, a spokesperson for Rockbridge, a firm involved with the project, tells Axios.

Some deeper-ground excavation and prep work will continue through the end of June.

🙏 Thanks for the question! What are you curious about? Email [email protected] and we'll track down the answer.