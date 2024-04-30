Ohio not among states limiting noncompetes
Many states already outlawed or restricted noncompete agreements before the Federal Trade Commission voted last week to ban them.
Zoom in: Ohio is not one of them, nor is neighboring Michigan, Pennsylvania or West Virginia.
Yes, but: State lawmakers are considering passing restrictions aimed at the health care sector, where these contracts are particularly popular.
- State Sen. Terry Johnson, R-McDermott, a retired physician, proposes to limit such agreements at nonprofit hospitals to six months and a 15-mile surrounding area.
What he's saying: The agreements "are inherently anti-free enterprise, and impede an individual's ability to earn a living as he or she so chooses," he said in committee testimony.
The other side: The Ohio Hospital Association opposes the bill, calling noncompete provisions "necessary" to protect hospital staffing, particularly in rural areas.
- The law would "significantly impede their ability to bring health care providers to their communities where they already struggle to recruit new providers."
