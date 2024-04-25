A nationwide ban on noncompete agreements, which prohibit employees from taking jobs with their employer's competitors, looks set for a bruising court battle.
Why it matters: Even if the national rule is rejected, employers still face restrictions on noncompetes at the state level.
Plenty of states already limit the use of noncompete agreements — Minnesota became the fourth state to pass a ban last year.
- And more are considering passing restrictions — many aimed at the health care sector, where these contracts are particularly popular, as Axios' Tina Reed reports.
Between the lines: The lawsuit centers on the FTC's ability to establish a nationwide ban. It doesn't challenge states' regulating noncompetes.