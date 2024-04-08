Apr 8, 2024 - Food and Drink

Restaurant openings and closings in 2024

If you're looking to eat out this weekend, we suggest these new restaurants that have opened in 2024:

🍩 Mochi Ring: A chain known for its colorful rice flour doughnuts and "viral corndogs" rolled in breadcrumbs, french fries and even Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Opened March 23.

  • 11am-8pm Wednesday-Monday, closed Tuesdays. 1144 Kenny Centre Mall.

🤠 PBR Cowboy Bar: Smokehouse eats and a mechanical bull to cap off your trip to Easton. Opened Feb. 29.

  • 11am-10pm Sunday-Wednesday, 11am-2am Thursday-Saturday, 3950 Gramercy St.

🍲 PJ Hot Pot: A social meal with a variety of hot pot and Korean BBQ options. Opened Feb. 2.

  • Noon-10pm Monday-Thursday, noon-10:30pm Friday and Saturday, noon-9:30pm Sunday, 6100 Sawmill Road, Dublin.

🍪 Lion Cub's Cookies: A second location for this local cookie powerhouse with a rotating lineup. Opened March 8.

  • 8am-10pm Tuesday-Saturday, 9am-9pm Sunday, closed Mondays. 7105 N. High St., Worthington.

Yes, but: A number of restaurants have closed so far this year, including Grand Tavern in Grandview Heights, a pair of Weenie Wonder locations and Goodwood Brewery in the Arena District.

😢 Our thought bubble: We're still sad about the February closure of El Segundo Mexican Kitchen, a Cameron Mitchell joint featured in the inaugural Axios Columbus newsletter.

