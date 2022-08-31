🍪 Must-try treat: Lion Cub's Cookies

👋 Alissa here. A couple months ago, I raved about Crumbl Cookies, the trendy, TikTok-famous chain with six locations in Central Ohio.

Yes, but: Thankfully, reader Andrew P. recommended Lion Cub's Cookies, a Grandview Heights business with a similar rotating cookie lineup.

My take: … Crumbl who?

How it works: Three flavors rotate weekly, while chocolate chip and cookies and cream are always available.

How they compare: Crumbl uses milk chocolate chips but Lion Cub's offers vastly superior semi-sweet chips. The latter's cookies are also softer and thicker.

Store pickup is similarly priced, though Crumbl does offer delivery.

The bottom line: I'll keep an eye on both businesses' weekly lineups, but right now Lion Cub's has the lead. It'll be hard to top last week's gooey, fudgey triple chocolate cookie.

If you go: 8am-10pm Tuesday-Saturday, 9am-9pm Sunday. Closed Monday. 1261 Grandview Ave.

🌰 Pro tip: A Buckeye flavor is featured this week in honor of football season kickoff!