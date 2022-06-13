I'm normally not one for social media hype, but Crumbl Cookies and its trendy, TikTok-famous treats deliver.

Oh, did I mention they actually deliver? Get warm, dense, delicious cookies sent right to your front door via a dangerously easy-to-use app.

How it works: Five cookie flavors rotate weekly, with classic milk chocolate chip available daily.

Luckily, that was my favorite when I ordered last week.

Yes, but: I'll be keeping an eye out for the return of walnut fudge brownie, a close second. So gooey. So good.

The intrigue: Long before TikTok was a thing, one of my favorite college treats was The Cookie Jar in Bowling Green, which had a similar cookie-of-the-day business model.

The excitement of a rotating menu is as addictive as the dessert itself. You've been warned.

If you go: Crumbl Cookies is rapidly expanding and has opened six Central Ohio locations since last fall: Easton, Polaris, Delaware, Dublin, Hilliard and New Albany.

Monday–Thursday, 8am–10pm. Friday and Saturday, 8am–midnight. Closed Sunday.

Pro tip: Be patient. Tyler recently enjoyed Crumbl Cookies at a family picnic, but pick-up in the crowded shop took a while.