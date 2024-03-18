Ohio EV drivers enjoy a cheap charging rate

Data: Stable Auto; Note: Does not include Tesla charging stations; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals Ohio is one of the cheapest states for charging up an electric car. Why it matters: It turns out there can be big price differences depending on where EV owners are plugging in their autos, Alan Neuhauser reports for Axios Pro: Climate Deals.

Those gaps suggest EV charging companies are still figuring out how to price a top-off.

By the numbers: In Ohio, it costs an average of $0.38 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to charge an electric car at public charging stations — a price that makes us the 13th least expensive state in the country.

The national average is $0.45 per kWh, per data gathered by Stable Auto, an EV charger software developer.

What's happening: Charging networks such as Electrify America, EVgo, and ChargePoint consider a host of factors in setting their charging price — not least the local electricity rate.

Cheap electricity in America's Midwest, for example, may explain the discounts in Nebraska, Iowa, North Dakota and Kansas, which aren't exactly hotbeds of EV adoption.

Zoom in: Pricing may be less of a worry here than finding a public charging station in the first place.

Nationally, we had the 15th fewest public charging stations per 100,000 residents, per a 2022 analysis by Governing Magazine. (And, you may recall, a charging desert on Interstate 75 in Ohio almost derailed our colleague Joann Muller's EV road trip last winter.)

What they're saying: "Prices are probably set incorrectly and don't reflect underlying supply-demand," Stable CEO Rohan Puri tells Axios.

"There is still a lot of price herding in the industry with players, by and large, setting their prices based on what other nearby chargers have set their prices at."

What we're watching: By the end of the year, Ohio expects to have eliminated charging deserts along its interstates.