Valentine's Day dinner reservations in Columbus
Valentine's Day is just over a week away.
Dining the news: If the way to your loved one's heart is through their stomach, here are some local recommendations with reservations still available.
🇫🇷 Fine dining: The Refectory, one of Columbus' most-acclaimed restaurants, features its five-course Valentine's Day menu this weekend.
- 4:30-9:45pm Friday and Saturday, 1092 Bethel Road. $165 per person.
✈️ Sky dining: Take a plane ride over downtown from Bolton Field to cap a JP's barbecue dinner and dessert buffet.
- 5-9pm Feb. 14, 2000 Norton Field. $259 per couple. ($129 for food only.)
- Call 614-878-7422 to reserve.
🧑🍳 DIY: Cook up romantic memories during The Kitchen's four-course dinner party with wine.
- 6:30-10:30pm Feb. 14, 231 E. Livingston Ave. $130 per person.
🖼️ Dinner and a show: The Columbus Museum of Art is offering a four-course dining experience with wine, live entertainment and museum access.
- 6pm and 8pm Feb. 16, 480 E. Broad St. $300 per couple.
❤️ Classic: Several Cameron Mitchell Restaurants still have early and late reservations available for dinner specials on Feb. 14.
🍕 Comical: For those with a good sense of humor, we've compiled some fun, casual eats, such as the royal treatment at White Castle or a heart-shaped pizza.
