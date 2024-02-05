Valentine's Day dinner reservations in Columbus

Share on email (opens in new window)

Valentine's Day is just over a week away.

Dining the news: If the way to your loved one's heart is through their stomach, here are some local recommendations with reservations still available.

🇫🇷 Fine dining: The Refectory, one of Columbus' most-acclaimed restaurants, features its five-course Valentine's Day menu this weekend.

4:30-9:45pm Friday and Saturday, 1092 Bethel Road. $165 per person.

✈️ Sky dining: Take a plane ride over downtown from Bolton Field to cap a JP's barbecue dinner and dessert buffet.

5-9pm Feb. 14, 2000 Norton Field. $259 per couple. ($129 for food only.)

Call 614-878-7422 to reserve.

🧑‍🍳 DIY: Cook up romantic memories during The Kitchen's four-course dinner party with wine.

6:30-10:30pm Feb. 14, 231 E. Livingston Ave. $130 per person.

🖼️ Dinner and a show: The Columbus Museum of Art is offering a four-course dining experience with wine, live entertainment and museum access.

6pm and 8pm Feb. 16, 480 E. Broad St. $300 per couple.

❤️ Classic: Several Cameron Mitchell Restaurants still have early and late reservations available for dinner specials on Feb. 14.

🍕 Comical: For those with a good sense of humor, we've compiled some fun, casual eats, such as the royal treatment at White Castle or a heart-shaped pizza.