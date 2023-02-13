48 mins ago - Food and Drink
Fun Valentine's Day dining options in Central Ohio
OK, this is your final, final warning: Valentine's Day is Tuesday.
- If you still haven't figured out where to eat — and your date has a great sense of humor — here are a few ideas to keep it casual and have a little fun:
🍕 Be cheesy: Columbus Navigator has a list of restaurants with heart-shaped pizzas, including Donatos.
🧇 Or syrupy sweet: What's more romantic than sharing a chocolate chip waffle amid the wafting scent of crispy bacon?
- Select Waffle House locations offer Valentine's Day reservations with fancy tables and heart decor, including Grove City, Lancaster and two in Columbus.
🏰 Give the royal treatment: White Castle is still taking reservations for similar "fine dining" at several local locations.
