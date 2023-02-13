48 mins ago - Food and Drink

Fun Valentine's Day dining options in Central Ohio

Alissa Widman Neese
A heart-shaped pizza next to salad and oils

Photo courtesy of Donatos

OK, this is your final, final warning: Valentine's Day is Tuesday.

  • If you still haven't figured out where to eat — and your date has a great sense of humor — here are a few ideas to keep it casual and have a little fun:

🍕 Be cheesy: Columbus Navigator has a list of restaurants with heart-shaped pizzas, including Donatos.

🧇 Or syrupy sweet: What's more romantic than sharing a chocolate chip waffle amid the wafting scent of crispy bacon?

🏰 Give the royal treatment: White Castle is still taking reservations for similar "fine dining" at several local locations.

