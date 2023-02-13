Fun Valentine's Day dining options in Central Ohio

OK, this is your final, final warning: Valentine's Day is Tuesday.

If you still haven't figured out where to eat — and your date has a great sense of humor — here are a few ideas to keep it casual and have a little fun:

🍕 Be cheesy: Columbus Navigator has a list of restaurants with heart-shaped pizzas, including Donatos.

🧇 Or syrupy sweet: What's more romantic than sharing a chocolate chip waffle amid the wafting scent of crispy bacon?

Select Waffle House locations offer Valentine's Day reservations with fancy tables and heart decor, including Grove City, Lancaster and two in Columbus.

🏰 Give the royal treatment: White Castle is still taking reservations for similar "fine dining" at several local locations.