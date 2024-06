Share on email (opens in new window)

Thanksgiving dinner on a pizza. Don't knock it until you try it. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

If you're craving more excitement from your Thanksgiving dinner, here's an option sure to tickle your taste buds. What I ate: The Gobbler, a seasonal pizza from Columbus staple Mikey's Late Night Slice ($5.90 a slice).

There's gravy under the traditional cheese, topped with dollops of house-made stuffing and pieces of smoked turkey from the always-popular Ray Ray's Hog Pit.

Quick take: I don't know who decided we needed to meet the love child of Thanksgiving dinner, drunk munchies and a barbecue pit, but I'm not complaining. It's really good!

Yes, but: It comes with a side of cranberry jelly — yes, the superior, canned variety — which makes or breaks the meal.

If you enjoy a salty-sweet combination, layer it on.

If you're like me, and gotta keep 'em separated, just eat it with a spoon.

The bottom line: It's a much better alternative dinner than the Thanksgiving hot dog topped with mashed potatoes that I tried last year at Dirty Frank's.

If you go: Available through Sunday. Locations and hours.