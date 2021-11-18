Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Instacart; Map: Sara Wise/Axios; Illustrations: Sarah Grillo/Axios

If you plan on serving cranberries with your feast, odds are your family will be eating fresh cranberry sauce.

Ohioans are 17.5% more likely to buy that than canned cranberry jelly compared to the national average, based on November 2020 Instacart orders.

💭 Alissa's thought bubble: I'm skeptical. If your cranberries aren't slimy and congealed in the shape of a can, is it even a real Thanksgiving dinner?

The intrigue: Ohio isn't a cranberry-farming state, but east of Columbus, Buckeye Lake is home to Cranberry Bog State Nature Preserve. The fragile bog is also full of rare plants and is only accessible with a permit.