Nov 18, 2021 - Food and Drink
A Thanksgiving hot dog and other odd bites
Alissa Widman Neese
A hot dog in a basket topped with stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes and scallions, with a side of prepackaged cranberry sauce
The famous Franksgiving Dog at Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

If a traditional Thanksgiving meal isn't your thing, restaurants are offering some … alternative options this year.

Cue the Franksgiving Dog, a $7.50 behemoth from Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace topped with mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy and scallions with a side of cranberry jelly.

🍽️ Our take: Alissa gave it a try, since Dirty Frank's has yet to disappoint.

  • It's dense. Keep that in mind if you normally order multiple dogs.
  • It's … different.
  • Yeah, I think I'll just stick with the Sauerkraut Dog and Cowgirl Carmen. Sorry.

The intrigue: This is just one of several oddities we've stumbled upon.

🥃 Wash it down: Finally, 16-Bit Bar+Arcade is offering "shotsgiving," a five-course "meal" of shots. That's turkey with stuffing, sweet potato, green bean casserole (with an actual green bean), pumpkin pie and cranberry sauce.

Is nothing sacred anymore?

A shot of pumpkin pie flavored alcohol in the foreground with a slice of pumpkin pie on a plate in the background
OK, that pumpkin pie shot actually looks pretty good. Can we top it with whipped cream? Photo courtesy of 16-Bit Bar+Arcade
