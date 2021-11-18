Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

If a traditional Thanksgiving meal isn't your thing, restaurants are offering some … alternative options this year.

Cue the Franksgiving Dog, a $7.50 behemoth from Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace topped with mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy and scallions with a side of cranberry jelly.

It's an annual tradition that people apparently love.

A vegan option is also available.

🍽️ Our take: Alissa gave it a try, since Dirty Frank's has yet to disappoint.

It's dense. Keep that in mind if you normally order multiple dogs.

It's … different.

Yeah, I think I'll just stick with the Sauerkraut Dog and Cowgirl Carmen. Sorry.

The intrigue: This is just one of several oddities we've stumbled upon.

In another tradition, Mikey's Late Night Slice teams up with Ray Ray's Hog Pit to make The Gobbler, a turkey, gravy and cranberry pizza.

Donatos offers a recipe to make stuffing out of its garlic breadsticks.

White Castle, which has advertised its slider burgers as an alternative to traditional stuffing for 30 years, turned up the heat and debuted two hot-and-spicy recipes on OnlyFans this year.

🥃 Wash it down: Finally, 16-Bit Bar+Arcade is offering "shotsgiving," a five-course "meal" of shots. That's turkey with stuffing, sweet potato, green bean casserole (with an actual green bean), pumpkin pie and cranberry sauce.

Is nothing sacred anymore?