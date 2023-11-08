A quick roundup of Franklin County election results
Here's a smart, fast recap of everything you need to know regarding Tuesday's statewide and local elections, according to unofficial results.
Issue 1
An amendment enshrining abortion rights in the Ohio Constitution passed, guaranteeing a person's right to an abortion and other reproductive care up until fetal viability.
Issue 2
Ohioans also voted to legalize recreational marijuana usage for those 21 and older.
Columbus mayor and City Council
Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther won a third term to lead a place he has long called America's "Opportunity City."
State of play: With 63% of the vote, he defeated challenger and perennial candidate Joe Motil, who ran an issues campaign focused on housing, community policing and the environment.
- Ginther declined to debate Motil but took the challenge seriously enough to address his opponent in TV and mail advertisements.
What's next: The mayor's third term is expected to bring further efforts to reduce a historically high violent crime rate, much-needed infrastructure improvements and a sweeping rewrite of the city's zoning code.
Meanwhile, City Council elections featured districts for the first time and grew the body from seven to nine members.
- The entire city voted on every district race.
Columbus City Council district winners
- 1: Chris Wyche
- 2: Nancy Day-Achauer
- 3: Rob Dorans
- 4: Emmanuel Remy
- 5: Nick Bankston
- 6: Melissa Green
- 7: Shayla D. Favor
- 8: Lourdes Barroso De Padilla
- 9: Shannon Hardin
Columbus City Schools levy and school board
An opposition campaign and rising housing costs didn't thwart Columbus City Schools' latest levy.
Catch up quick: 55% of voters approved the issue, which will generate $99 million annually, according to unofficial election results.
By the numbers: One-third ($38.6 million) will fund general operating expenses.
- The remaining $60.5 million will bolster the district's permanent improvement fund to finance ongoing facility maintenance and replace items like buses and laptops.
What's next: Collection begins in January and the levy does not have an expiration date.
- Homeowners' annual property taxes are expected to increase by $179 for every $100,000 of appraised home value, per the Franklin County Auditor's Office.
Meanwhile, the Columbus Board of Education will welcome two new faces.
- Union lawyer Sarah Ingles and district graduate Brandon Simmons, a former student activist, will replace Carol Beckerle and Eric Brown, who didn't seek re-election.
Results from elsewhere in Franklin County
- Columbus library levy ✅
- Canal Winchester school levy ✅
- Dublin school levy and bond issue ✅
- Groveport Madison school levy ✅
- Grandview Heights electric aggregation ✅
- Hamilton Township fire levy ✅
- Perry Township road levies ✅
- Sharon Township fire levy ✅
- Valleyview tax levy ❌
