A quick roundup of Franklin County election results

A voter fills out her ballot in Columbus on Tuesday. Photo: Megan Jelinge/AFP via Getty Images

Here's a smart, fast recap of everything you need to know regarding Tuesday's statewide and local elections, according to unofficial results.

Issue 1

An amendment enshrining abortion rights in the Ohio Constitution passed, guaranteeing a person's right to an abortion and other reproductive care up until fetal viability.

Issue 2

Ohioans also voted to legalize recreational marijuana usage for those 21 and older.

Columbus mayor and City Council

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther won a third term to lead a place he has long called America's "Opportunity City."

State of play: With 63% of the vote, he defeated challenger and perennial candidate Joe Motil, who ran an issues campaign focused on housing, community policing and the environment.

Ginther declined to debate Motil but took the challenge seriously enough to address his opponent in TV and mail advertisements.

What's next: The mayor's third term is expected to bring further efforts to reduce a historically high violent crime rate, much-needed infrastructure improvements and a sweeping rewrite of the city's zoning code.

Meanwhile, City Council elections featured districts for the first time and grew the body from seven to nine members.

The entire city voted on every district race.

Columbus City Council district winners

1: Chris Wyche

2: Nancy Day-Achauer

3: Rob Dorans

4: Emmanuel Remy

5: Nick Bankston

6: Melissa Green

7: Shayla D. Favor

8: Lourdes Barroso De Padilla

9: Shannon Hardin

Columbus City Schools levy and school board

An opposition campaign and rising housing costs didn't thwart Columbus City Schools' latest levy.

Catch up quick: 55% of voters approved the issue, which will generate $99 million annually, according to unofficial election results.

By the numbers: One-third ($38.6 million) will fund general operating expenses.

The remaining $60.5 million will bolster the district's permanent improvement fund to finance ongoing facility maintenance and replace items like buses and laptops.

What's next: Collection begins in January and the levy does not have an expiration date.

Homeowners' annual property taxes are expected to increase by $179 for every $100,000 of appraised home value, per the Franklin County Auditor's Office.

Meanwhile, the Columbus Board of Education will welcome two new faces.

Union lawyer Sarah Ingles and district graduate Brandon Simmons, a former student activist, will replace Carol Beckerle and Eric Brown, who didn't seek re-election.

