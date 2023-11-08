2 hours ago - Election

A quick roundup of Franklin County election results

Here's a smart, fast recap of everything you need to know regarding Tuesday's statewide and local elections, according to unofficial results.

Issue 1

An amendment enshrining abortion rights in the Ohio Constitution passed, guaranteeing a person's right to an abortion and other reproductive care up until fetal viability.

Issue 2

Ohioans also voted to legalize recreational marijuana usage for those 21 and older.

Columbus mayor and City Council

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther won a third term to lead a place he has long called America's "Opportunity City."

State of play: With 63% of the vote, he defeated challenger and perennial candidate Joe Motil, who ran an issues campaign focused on housing, community policing and the environment.

  • Ginther declined to debate Motil but took the challenge seriously enough to address his opponent in TV and mail advertisements.

What's next: The mayor's third term is expected to bring further efforts to reduce a historically high violent crime rate, much-needed infrastructure improvements and a sweeping rewrite of the city's zoning code.

Meanwhile, City Council elections featured districts for the first time and grew the body from seven to nine members.

  • The entire city voted on every district race.

Columbus City Council district winners

  • 1: Chris Wyche
  • 2: Nancy Day-Achauer
  • 3: Rob Dorans
  • 4: Emmanuel Remy
  • 5: Nick Bankston
  • 6: Melissa Green
  • 7: Shayla D. Favor
  • 8: Lourdes Barroso De Padilla
  • 9: Shannon Hardin

Columbus City Schools levy and school board

An opposition campaign and rising housing costs didn't thwart Columbus City Schools' latest levy.

Catch up quick: 55% of voters approved the issue, which will generate $99 million annually, according to unofficial election results.

By the numbers: One-third ($38.6 million) will fund general operating expenses.

  • The remaining $60.5 million will bolster the district's permanent improvement fund to finance ongoing facility maintenance and replace items like buses and laptops.

What's next: Collection begins in January and the levy does not have an expiration date.

  • Homeowners' annual property taxes are expected to increase by $179 for every $100,000 of appraised home value, per the Franklin County Auditor's Office.

Meanwhile, the Columbus Board of Education will welcome two new faces.

  • Union lawyer Sarah Ingles and district graduate Brandon Simmons, a former student activist, will replace Carol Beckerle and Eric Brown, who didn't seek re-election.

Results from elsewhere in Franklin County

  • Columbus library levy ✅
  • Canal Winchester school levy ✅
  • Dublin school levy and bond issue ✅
  • Groveport Madison school levy ✅
  • Grandview Heights electric aggregation ✅
  • Hamilton Township fire levy ✅
  • Perry Township road levies ✅
  • Sharon Township fire levy ✅
  • Valleyview tax levy ❌
