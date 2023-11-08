Ohio votes to legalize recreational marijuana

Share on email (opens in new window)

Ohioans have voted to legalize recreational marijuana usage for those 21 and older.

Why it matters: Ohio can now fully participate in a rapidly growing legalized marijuana market that studies estimate will generate hundreds of millions in tax revenue.

What's happening: AP called the race with early votes plus about half of Ohio's precincts reporting, with roughly 55% in favor of legalization.

State of play: The new law allows those of age to possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis in most forms and grow up to six plants at home, with a household max of 12 plants.

Sales will be taxed at 10%, with proceeds mostly going toward addiction services, communities with cannabis facilities and a "cannabis social equity and jobs fund."

Yes, but: The public's vote is not the final word on marijuana legalization.

This was an initiative, not a constitutional amendment — meaning state lawmakers can adjust or even repeal the law.

State Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) says the legislature will review the law and potentially change its tax proceeds.

What they're saying: The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol, which organized the ballot issue, said the result shows "Ohio voters are clear on the future they want for our state: adult-use marijuana legal and regulated!"

The big picture: The law will go into effect in 30 days.

If it stands without legislative interference, Ohio would join 23 other states where recreational marijuana is legal.

A previous legalization initiative failed here in 2015 by a nearly 2-1 ratio.

Between the lines: The result does not necessarily render the medical marijuana program moot.