Note: Some states categorized as illegal permit CBD for medical use. Data: DISA; Chart: Axios Visuals

Cannabis aficionados in 20-plus states and Washington, D.C., will be able to buy marijuana legally for Thursday's high-flying informal holiday known as 4/20. Medicinal use is legal in 38 states.

Why it matters: The legalized marijuana market is worth $64 billion, nearly tripling over the last three years as legalization efforts swept the nation, a Coresight Research report found.

About two-thirds of marijuana users in Coresight's study said they've increased their drug usage since it was legalized.

By the numbers: 9 out of 10 Americans said marijuana should be legal for medical or recreational use, according to a Pew Research Center survey from October.

30% said it should be legal only for medical use.

Adults in states where weed is legal use it 24% more than in states where it's illegal, a separate study released in August found.

The latest: Kentucky became the 38th state to legalize medical marijuana when Gov. Andy Beshear signed a bill for medicinal cannabis into law on March 31.

Kentucky's law doesn't officially go into effect until 2025, but Beshear signed an executive order in November allowing for legal possession and use under strict conditions.

Flashback: President Biden announced in October that he would pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession and called on governors to pardon simple state possession offenses.

Voters in two states — Maryland and Missouri — approved legalizing recreational cannabis through ballot initiatives during the midterm elections in November.

Maryland residents will be able to buy weed from legal recreational dispensaries this summer starting on July 1, Axios' Chelsea Cirruzzo reports.

Meanwhile, in four states — Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina and Wyoming — marijuana is fully illegal, according to DISA Global Solutions, a drug testing company.

The National Conference of State Legislatures' map of state-regulated cannabis programs shows Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin and Wyoming allow for low-CBD THC products.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is an ingredient derived from a non-psychotropic part of the marijuana plant.

More from Axios: